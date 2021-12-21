Cheddar fall to successive away defeats after loss at Sherborne Town

Cheddar manager Craig Mawford in his technical area during the Cheesmen's game with Sherborne Town. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Cheddar did not bring the Christmas cheer they would have wanted after falling to successive losses on the road after being defeated 4-1 by Sherborne Town at Raleigh Grove ground last Saturday.

Fielding a depleted XI, not for the first time this season, manager Craig Mawford no doubt had pre-match concerns facing an in-form Sherborne side, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run dating back to early October.

First half goals form Henry Lawerence-Napier and centre-back Josh Willis gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the interval before substitute Ashley Guppy grabbed a third goal midway through the second half.

Joe Woodley netted a consolation goal for the Cheesemen late in the game although minutes later Zebra’s centre-forward Alex Murphy grabbed a fourth for the hosts to seal an emphatic victory for the Dorset side.

The home side opened the scoring on 19 minutes; Dan Jackson racing off his goal-line to narrow the angles, but the ball ricocheted between the big goalkeeper and Murphy, the loose ball spinning off towards Lawerence Napier who lobbed the ball into an empty net.

Town added to their lead on 42 minutes, Willis by taking full advantage of a miskick in the Cheddar defence hitting a rasping drive past Jackson’s despairing fingers.

Trying their level best to get back into the match early in the second half the visitors Jordan Yeo was unlucky with a well struck free-kick on the hour, then five minutes afterwards Ollie Southwell’s effort on goal went just wide of the woodwork.

Guppy’s goal came on 78 minutes when the midfielder finished well after a surging counterattack by the hosts.

Following Woodley’s 89th minute goal, which reduced the deficit, the home side scored their fourth on 90 minutes, ace-marksman Murphy being first to react in front of goal to force the ball over the line and seal the win for the hosts.

Despite defeat Cheddar now rest in fifth place, level on points with fourth placed Wincanton Town, at the halfway point this season, it could be argued that the club have overachieved with their young and inexperienced squad.

However, the Cheesemen are still within striking distance of a top three finish although a runners-up spot may be questionable.

Cheddar are scheduled to play second-bottom Bishops Lydeard in their last home game of the year on Boxing Day (Sunday 26th December) kick-off: 1pm, for which club officials are hopeful of a good festive season attendance.

The early part of 2022 however may prove a testing time for the Cheesemen as they are faced with four away trips from their first five outings.