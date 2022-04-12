Cheddar move closer to the play-offs after easing past Hengrove Athletic

Saturday’s match sponsor Alan Cooper presents man of the match Joe Woodley with a commemorative trophy in memory of Cooper’s late sister Julie Ruck. - Credit: Mike Lang photography

Cheddar made it six games unbeaten, three wins and three draws, with a comfortable 3-0 win over Hengrove Athletic at Bowdens Park to move closer to the play-offs on Saturday.

After a minute's applause to remember Julie Ruck, the late sister of former club secretary Alan Cooper, the Cheesemen scored two excellently taken first-half goals.

Cheddar players join officials and supporters to honour former club secretary Alan Cooper’s late sister Julie Ruck with a minute’s applause prior to kick-off on Saturday. - Credit: Mike Lang photography

The irrepressible Adam Jones led the line superbly and look near to his vintage best.

The big centre forward thundered the hosts into an eighth-minute lead, depositing a superbly executed scissor kick past Athletic custodian Ben Britton from 10 yards, muscling past two defenders to thud the ball into the net for his third goal in as many appearances.

The precision of this opening goal was such that even the travelling support of the Bristolian side had to stand back and admire the finish.

Cheddar’s captain and man-of-the-match Joe Woodley dashed in to capitalise on a poor clearance on 19 minutes, stabbing the ball past Britton from close range.

Cheddar’s Adam Jones muscles past two Hengrove Athletic defenders. - Credit: Mike Lang photography

On 30 minutes, an almost telepathic move between Robbi Maggs – using the left flank to great advantage – found Jones in space in a central area but his effort was superbly pushed round the post by Britton as the hosts looked to finish the game off prior to half-time.

In another quality move three minutes before the break, Nathaniel Groom connected brilliantly with Fin Biggs’ inch-perfect cross, but the striker headed his effort inches wide of the right-hand post.

Hengrove made a fight of it in the second half but Ricky Bennett netted his ninth goal of the season with a stunning 35-yard drive to finish the game as a contest on 75 minutes.

Cheddar climbed to seventh in Toolstation Western League Division One as result but face two crucial games in four days.

They travel to Bishops Lydeard on Good Friday (3pm) then face fourth-placed Warminster Town in their last home game of the season on Easter Monday at 3pm.

Ryan Sandford in action for Cheddar against Hengrove Athletic. - Credit: Mike Lang photography

“It was a really pleasing performance," said manager Craig Mawford.

"We didn’t have a poor performance out there. We moved the ball well and took our chances.

"Ryan Sandford [who has been at university] came back in and looked solid at the back. We have some big games coming up and we will have to do our utmost to be in with a chance [of the play-offs] at the end of the season."