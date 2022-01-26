Cheddar edged out in five-goal thriller by Bristol Telephone

Cheddar were defeated 3-2 by Bristol Telephones in their first game at Bowdens Park since November on Saturday.

Following a run of five consecutive away matches, the spectators witnessed yet another five-goal thriller as the hosts fell to their third defeat in four games.

The Cheesemen started the game eagerly and it appeared only a matter of time before Craig Mawford’s side would take the lead, Joe Woodley relishing in his role as the new captain following Callum Laird’s shock move to Barnstaple Town the previous day.

The hosts were on the front foot in the early exchanges; livewire striker Nathaniel Groom, restored to his favoured central striker role was through on a one-on-one scenario on two occasions in the opening minutes only to be thwarted both times by an alert Telephones goalkeeper Luke Roberts.

Then on 15 minutes Oli Hucker headed over the crossbar from Ricky Bennett’s precision corner.

But 13 minutes later, the visitors were awarded their first corner, taken efficiently by Billy Padfield and Jack Jones was on hand to head firmly past Dan Jackson for the opener.

Telephones increased their lead just six minutes later.

A debatable looking free-kick taken quickly by Harry Neil fell deep into the Cheddar box and was met exceptionally well by forward Ed Searle, turning sharply to drive home past Jackson.

Bennett corner’s found an energetic Kris Bell on hand on the edge of the 18-yard box, lobbing towards the Telephones goal and for once catching the visitors defence off-guard.

Harry Taylor burst towards goal, and an under-pressure Roberts turned the ball over his own goal-line reducing the deficit for the hosts with just five minutes remaining of the half.

Disaster struck on the hour, as a quick counterattack again engineered by a ubiquitous Neil, ended with Laird’s late tackle, gained Telephones a penalty kick, Archie Dark sending Jackson the wrong way from the spot.

Cheddar regrouped and began to force the pace again and on 68 minute they were awarded a penalty kick of their own.

Substitute Oli Southwell’s shot was tumbled by Roberts, and the effervescent Groom nipped in attempting prod the ball home although before the striker could connect, the goalkeeper had unceremoniously brought Groom to the turf,

This allowed Bennett to fire his spot kick high into the roof of the net for his fourth strike of the season.

But the Cheesemen couldn’t find an illusive equaliser and for the fourth successive game they conceded three or more goals.

Cheddar are next in action at fourth placed Radstock Town this Saturday at 3pm before facing second bottom Bishop Lydeard on Tuesday February 1 at 7.45pm.