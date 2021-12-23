Mawford: Cheddar AFC ensured 'disappointing day' at Sherborne Town

Cheddar AFC have only picked up one win from their previous five games after falling to defeat at Sherborne Town. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Cheddar AFC endured a “disappointing day” following their 4-1 defeat at Sherborne Town last Saturday, according to manger Craig Mawford.

The Zebras were 2-0 up at half-time through goals from Henry Lawrence-Napier and Josh Williams.

Substitute Ash Guppy made it three before Joe Woodley cut Sherborne’s lead in last minute.

However, Wayne Jerome’s side got their fourth in stoppage time when Alex Murphy resorted the hosts three-goal advantage.

“I felt that we started well but we made it hard for ourselves by giving the ball away quite quickly and we didn’t back each other up sufficiently well,” Mawford said.

“First-half was disappointing but we took the game to them (Sherborne) and created two good opportunities for ourselves that maybe we should have done a bit better with. But at that time (being 2-0 down) we we were chasing the game at the time and we left ourselves open to the counter attack on too many occasions.”

The Cheesemen have scored 50 goals and conceded 45 from their 23 games so far this season.

To break it down at home Mawford’s side have scored 27 and conceded 28, while on the road they have found the back of the 22 times and let in 17.

Mawford said there was still work to be done and it needs addressing.

“The bottom line at is that we are conceding too many goals at the moment from situations that we should be dealing with much better and we were trying to play the ball into areas we shouldn’t have been doing so it was a disappointing day,” he added.

“That said, the players and I had a full and frank discussion in the dressing room tonight and to their credit, the players took what I had to say on the chin.

“There’s a lot more to come from us but we need to work a lot harder in certain situations and resist giving the ball away so often.

“We’ll be working on a number of situations in training (on Thursday) to put a few things right.”