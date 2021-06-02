Cheddar enjoy sweet afternoon of Tennis with first tournament of season

Published: 11:00 AM June 2, 2021

Cheddar Tennis Club members having tea and doughnuts to conclude the action. - Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club

Friendly competitive tennis played in some challenging weather conditions kicked off Cheddar Tennis Club's first tournament of the season last Saturday.

Spurred on by the promise of doughnuts, the doubles players battled against the gusty wind and erratic ball flight to complete the closely fought competition, which was won by Sarah Strawbridge and her partner Maurice Masters by a margin of one game.

An enjoyable afternoon concluded with tea and the much-anticipated doughnuts. The club would like to thank Sainsbury’s for their generous donation of the refreshments.