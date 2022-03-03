Cheddar denied win after Warminster come from behind to take all three points

Cheddar's Jamie Laird thwarts a Warminster attack, assisted by Ricky Bennett (No 8) and Joe Woodley, whilst Aaron March looks on. - Credit: @jhsportsphotography

Misfiring Cheddar came within 20 minutes of securing a huge victory but were defeated 2-1 at Warminster Town on Saturday.

Fin Biggs – recently returned from a spell at Hellenic league outfit Hallen – was in imperious form from the start.

His determination shone through, as his low centre of gravity took him past a number of last-ditch tackles, before he slotted coolly past Sam Thomson at Weymouth Street.

It was a move and finish of the highest quality as the defender netted his second goal in four games since his return.

The hosts had opportunities to draw level midway through the opening half, initially from hesitation within the visiting defence, and Connor McKay should have done better with his finish as the winger flashed his shot across the face of goal.

A further effort from Martin Johnson saw the Warminster striker head inches over Dan Jackson’s crossbar.

However, it came as no surprise as the home side engineered moves perilously close to scoring on two occasions in as many minutes.

Jackson was called into action on 50 minutes, bravely stopping a fierce drive from Johnson, but as Ollie Southwell dashed back to clear both the defender and goalkeeper required treatment such was their bravery in keeping their goal intact.

Cheddar continued to stand firm however and Archie Heywood was deserving of plaudits under pressure, as Warminster attempted to turn the screw.

Two further efforts from the home side saw Craig Mawford’s beleaguered side earn their spurs defensively, Johnson acrobatically hitting a stunning scissor kick that Olie Hucker diverted just wide before Owen Bartlett’s left footed drive was met in equal prominence by the athletic keeper.

Having withstood a series of attacking forays, it seemed that only a defensive lapse would prevent the Cheesemen team from protecting their lead.

And on 70 minutes this is exactly what happened as Warminster captain Ian Jeffery made no mistake from the spot.

Jeffery added his second and what was ultimately to prove the winner, scoring direct from a corner to condemn Mawford's men to their 12th game without a win.

Cheddar return to action at Almondsbury on Saturday at 3pm.