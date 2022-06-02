Cheddar CC fall to six-wicket defeat at Castle Cary

Cheddar CC suffered a heavy defeat on the road as Castle Cary chased down 133 inside 20 overs on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss, elected to bat and had a slow start with Scott Harris and Will Creaser looking to see off the accurate new ball bowling of Dan Lake and Mike King.

Harris had reached 27 before he was caught and bowled by King who then bowled Creaser after he made the mistake of leaving a straight one.

Ryan Llewellyn and Isaac McLaren looked to rebuild, taking on the leg spinner Rich Atkinson before McLaren was bowled by Nick Hewlett and Llewellyn was adjudged to have sneaked behind, much to the skipper's frustration.

Some sensible batting from Tom Stevens and Liam Jones saw Cheddar eventually reach 133-9, with Stevens out late on for 42.

Early wickets and tight bowling were key for Cheddar to have any hope of defending their total and, despite an expensive opening over, Jones removed Jamie Elsworth thanks to a superb catch from Creaser at gully, and Atkinson for a duck, trapped lbw by a full toss.

The key partnership of Lake and Holland successfully negotiated a tough period and began to punish some wayward bowling, scoring freely before Lake edged Jimmy Clark to Kieran McManus at slip with 50 still needed for victory.

This brought Joe Atkins to the crease and he instantly attacked, scoring a swift 32 off 13 balls including some huge sixes to lead Castle Cary to a comfortable six-wicket victory.

The only consolation for Cheddar was a late wicket for Llewellyn, trapping Matt Holland lbw for 44.

Cheddar were gifted a win by Clevedon seconds in the Somerset Cricket Foundation Intermediate Cup on Monday and will host Cleeve in the second round.

They enterain Taunton St Andrews A in the Somerset League at Sharpham on Saturday.