Cheddar FC celebrate at end of season presentation evening
- Credit: Alan Cooper
Cheddar Football Club celebrated their first end of season presentation evening for three years on Saturday, drawing a large attendance at the clubhouse at Bowden’s Park.
And club chairman Matt Postins explained how this was an incredibly important occasion in the club’s calendar given the lengthy hiatus.
He said: "The evening gave us the opportunity to reflect on the highlights of the season, both personally and collectively but also recognised the efforts of those who strove to make things possible."
Postins made special mention of departing manager Craig Mawford, who had taken charge of the first team during a particularly tricky period and guided them to a top-six position in the league table in some style as they just missed out on a play-off spot by one point.
He also thanked treasurer Andy Wallis and Karen Heal for doing so much behind scenes, particularly during the difficulties associated with the pandemic, to keep the club afloat.
Postins also paid tribute to CRS Building Supplies for their kind donation to the club and, completing his address, added his own tribute to the players of all four teams for their staunch commitment and to those nearest and dearest behind each player whose support and patience allowed the football club to continue.
Kyle Sampson received the first team manager's player of the year award, sponsored by On Point Barbers, and young player of the year prize, while Ricky Bennett was named players' player and shared the top goalscorer prize with Robbi Maggs after both netted 11 times.
Most Read
- 1 NINE vehicles damaged by fire in apparent arson spree in Weston
- 2 Police hunt suspected arsonist after rampage in Weston
- 3 IN THE DOCK: Man in court after using daughter's blue badge to park in Weston
- 4 McDonald's hopes to open restaurant at business park near M5
- 5 PICTURES: More than a dozen cars damaged in Weston arson attacks
- 6 Plan for 115 new homes in village rejected
- 7 Busy route to Bristol to close for roadworks next week
- 8 Grand Pier unveils jam-packed Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
- 9 Weston furniture shop shortlisted for national award
- 10 Cameras to enforce bus lanes rules in Weston from next week
Reserve-team awards went to Toby Jones (manager’s player), Luke Prosser (players' player) and Morgan Bacon (top goalscorer), while A team prizes were given to Rhys Lewis (manager’s player), Liam Hathway (players' player), John Edwards (top goalscorer) and James Burke (goal of season).
Cheddar Ladies named Jade Burton as manager's player, Chelsea Llewellyn as players' player and Charlotte Scriven as most improved, with Rosie Williams their top goalscorer.
The coveted clubperson of the year award went to Karen Heal, who received a standing ovation for her efforts such was her popularity.
The club also announced on Monday that Mike Dangerfield had been appointed as the new first-team manager for the 2022-23 season.