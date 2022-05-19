Cheddar FC celebrate at end of season presentation evening

Kyle Sampson won manager's player and young player of the year at Cheddar - Credit: Alan Cooper

Cheddar Football Club celebrated their first end of season presentation evening for three years on Saturday, drawing a large attendance at the clubhouse at Bowden’s Park.

And club chairman Matt Postins explained how this was an incredibly important occasion in the club’s calendar given the lengthy hiatus.

He said: "The evening gave us the opportunity to reflect on the highlights of the season, both personally and collectively but also recognised the efforts of those who strove to make things possible."

Postins made special mention of departing manager Craig Mawford, who had taken charge of the first team during a particularly tricky period and guided them to a top-six position in the league table in some style as they just missed out on a play-off spot by one point.

He also thanked treasurer Andy Wallis and Karen Heal for doing so much behind scenes, particularly during the difficulties associated with the pandemic, to keep the club afloat.

Karen Heal receives her clubperson of the year award from Cheddar chair Matt Postins - Credit: Alan Cooper

Postins also paid tribute to CRS Building Supplies for their kind donation to the club and, completing his address, added his own tribute to the players of all four teams for their staunch commitment and to those nearest and dearest behind each player whose support and patience allowed the football club to continue.

Kyle Sampson received the first team manager's player of the year award, sponsored by On Point Barbers, and young player of the year prize, while Ricky Bennett was named players' player and shared the top goalscorer prize with Robbi Maggs after both netted 11 times.

Reserve-team awards went to Toby Jones (manager’s player), Luke Prosser (players' player) and Morgan Bacon (top goalscorer), while A team prizes were given to Rhys Lewis (manager’s player), Liam Hathway (players' player), John Edwards (top goalscorer) and James Burke (goal of season).

Members of Cheddar Reserves and Cheddar Ladies at the club's end of season presentation evening - Credit: Alan Cooper

Cheddar Ladies named Jade Burton as manager's player, Chelsea Llewellyn as players' player and Charlotte Scriven as most improved, with Rosie Williams their top goalscorer.

Cheddar Ladies Charlotte Scriven, Chelsea Llewelyn, Jade Burton and manager Val Walsh celebrate - Credit: Alan Cooper

The coveted clubperson of the year award went to Karen Heal, who received a standing ovation for her efforts such was her popularity.

The club also announced on Monday that Mike Dangerfield had been appointed as the new first-team manager for the 2022-23 season.