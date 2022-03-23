News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Back-to-back wins boost Cheddar's play-off bid

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:12 AM March 23, 2022
Action from Cheddar's 2-1 win at Almondsbury on Tuesday night

Action from Cheddar's 2-1 win at Almondsbury on Tuesday night - Credit: Bruce Harvey

Cheddar made it back-to-back wins in Toolstation Western League Division One with a 2-1 success at Almondsbury on Tuesday.

The Cheesemen took on an early lead as good work by Jamie Laird - revelling in his captaincy role - created a chance for Robbi Maggs, who fired against a post and saw Nathanial Groom slip the loose ball past Niel di Lucin on his return from a three-match suspension.

The home side hit back to level with a hotly disputed goal, as Louis Holden squared for Joe White to prod the ball into the net.

But Cheddar claimed all three points in the second half, as Archie Heywood hit the woodwork on the hour before Ricky Bennett's free-kick settled it.

Olie Hucker was man of the match for Cheddar, who are now in eighth place and within touching distance of a top-six play-off spot, and manager Craig Mawford said: "It wasn't the best of games but it was a win and we'll take it."

Cheddar host Radstock Town on Saturday and Lebeq United on Tuesday.

