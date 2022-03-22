Cheddar send warning to rivals as long wait for a win ends

Craig Mawford’s Cheddar fired a warning shot across the bows of other Toolstation Western League Division One play-off hopefuls with a 4-1 win at Oldland Abbotonians.

Having gone 12 matches without a win, the Cheesemen took an early lead after eight minutes at Castle Road as Steve Holland found Robbi Maggs, whose shot proved too hot to handle for Josh Dempsey.

Maggs darted into the box to collect Ethan Reed's pass five minutes later, but was tackled from behind and Ricky Bennett fired home from the penalty spot.

And Cheddar went 3-0 up on 24 minutes as Bennett found Maggs to set up Reed, who slotted home from close range.

The hosts were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark but Kieran Webster denied Will Cains with his fifth such save of the season.

Cheddar goalkeeper Kieran Webster saved his fifth penalty of the season on Saturday - Credit: Alan Cooper

Webster also thwarted Craig Parsons and Aaron Mansfield, then produced an excellent stop with his feet from Parsons at close range.

Cheddar's Kris Bell fired wide on the hour and Abbots hit back on 70 minutes as Parsons fired past Webster after a strong run.

The hosts applied late pressure, but the Cheesemen completed the scoring with a finish of high quality from Reed, after excellent build-up play from Maggs and Bennett.

Man of the match Maggs went close to a fifth in stoppage time, lobbing just wide, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Almondsbury and a home game against Radstock Town on Saturday (March 26).

Delighted boss Mawford said: "It was a really good performance by the boys We took our chances well created good opportunities and could well have come away with a good five-goal win, so I was very pleased.

"We were dangerous throughout and it was good that we were able to convert some of the chances we have been creating for much of the season.

"There were a few very good performances with Ricky Bennett and Olie Hucker putting in masterful performances. Also Kieran [Webster] is making a bit of a name for himself with his penalty saves! But Robbi Maggs was on fire and led the team up front exceptionally well.

"What was particularly pleasing was the attitude and commitment by the players. We haven’t been playing bad, but we just haven't been getting the rub of the green and have been on the receiving end of some debatable decisions.

"Their penalty should never have been awarded as their player seemed to fall awkwardly and wasn’t even challenged for the ball.

"Admittedly it's a big ask, but I will be looking for us to win [or certainly attempt to] all our remaining games and to aim for the play-off positions and see where it takes us.

"We’ve got Nathaniel Green returning to the squad following his suspension together with Joe Woodley and Kyle Sampson who have both been out with injuries so that is positive, although Chris Coombs suffered a knock and a pull and his inclusion over the next 2-3 games could be questionable."

Cheddar: Webster; Holland (March); Biggs; Hucker; Laird; Heywood; Coombs (Taylor}: Bennett; Maggs; Reed; Bell (Sampson). Unused subs: Woodley, Mawford.