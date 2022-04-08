Cheddar's play-off hopefuls make point in dramatic draw

Cheddar's Jamie Laird was stretchered off during their game at Gillingham Town - Credit: John Newport

Cheddar's distant dream of a play-off position may still be on following a dramatic 3-3 draw at Gillingham Town in midweek.

Craig Mawford’s Cheesemen turned on the style and the heat on the teams above them in the Toolstation Western League Division One table with an incredible fightback from two goals down to turn the game on its head.

And they almost come away from their long journey to Dorset with an outstanding victory had they not had the misfortune to concede a late 80th minute equaliser to the hosts.

Cheddar remain in eighth place, two points behind Odd Down and three adrift of Wells City, who they meet at the Athletic Ground on April 23, and could still defy the critics in coming weeks.

But should they not achieve a play-off place they might back on their 11 draws this season, a statistic interestingly shared with Wells City.

They started full of enterprise at Gillingham, with good efforts from Nathaniel Groom and Robbi Maggs worthy of better reward but concentration lapses allowed the hosts to take the lead on 20 minutes, with Aaron Laney getting behind his marker and firing past Kieran Webster for the opener.

On the half hour, play was held up for several minutes as the experienced Jamie Laird was stretchered off following a worrying looking injury, with Harry North replacing the defender.

On the stroke of half time, Town increased their lead as Laney was again afforded too much space, cutting inside the Cheddar defence to finish strongly past Webster.

But soon after the turnround the visitors turned the game on its head, with Maggs reducing the arrears and Bennett levelling from the penalty spot.

Then on the hour, Kris Bell - on as an impact substitute - crossed low and hard for Maggs to nip into the six-yard box and rifle the ball past Ryan Peacock for the striker’s 13th goal of the season.

But Cheddar were denied victory when the hosts were awarded a penalty with under 10 minutes to go, with Joe Woodley adjudged to have handled from an Elliott Bevis header.

Bevis stepped up to level from the spot and Cheddar return to home soil on Saturday (April 9) when 15th-placed Hengrove Athletic visit Bowdens Park (3pm).