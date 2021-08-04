Cheddar rally for comeback win over Gills in Western League
Cheddar came from two goals down to beat Gillingham Town 3-2 in their Toolstation Western League Division One encounter at Bowdens Park in midweek.
Having lost 2-1 to newcomers Tytherington Rocks on the opening day of the season, Craig Mawford's men found themselves in trouble once again on their own turf.
They began well enough, but put themselves in trouble when a short pass was punished and the visitors opened the scoring.
And it was 2-0 when a Gills player was sent through to round Kieran Webster and slot into the net before the break.
However, having seen a host of chances go begging, Cheddar substitute Fin Biggs began the fightback as he halved the deficit from 30 yards.
And it was all square when Robbi Maggs won a penalty, which Callum Laird converted, before Simon McElroy netted the winner.
The Cheesemen hit the road to visit Bristol Telephones on Saturday, but return to Bowdens Park to entertain Bishop Sutton on Tuesday (August 10).
Cheddar: Webster, Sampson, Streeter, Hucker, Laird, Woodley, Bennett, Christomou, Taylor, McElroy, Maggs. Subs: Biggs, Reed.