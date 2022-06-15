Cheddar grab first win of Midweek Cricket season with Bunrham-on-Sea win

Wedmore captain Josh Burgess, left, presents the ball to Weston CC's Fred Bemand, right, and Bemand presents the Man of the Match to Jack Tonkin, left. - Credit: Tony James

A low scoring encounter saw Cheddar open their account in Division One of the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League by beating Burnham-on-Sea by 13 runs.

Only a handful of batters reached double figures with Reubin Snelgrove (15) top scoring in a total of 86 as Daniel Maydew took 3-23 and James Lovell 2-13.

Burnham lost three quick wickets before Brad House (31) and Peter Harris steadied things, but only Jordan Margenberg (16) offered much resistance as a late flurry of wickets ended their challenge.

Max Marshman (2-19), David Gooch (2-16), Charlie Waite (2-17) and Bradley Fawcett (3-16) shared bowling honours for Cheddar.

Wedmore won a rather damp encounter with Weston by 42 runs.

Jack Tonkins (67 not out) top scored as Luke Stokes hit 39 and Sam Tucker 26 in Wedmore's 154-4.

Kruz Belcher made 35 at the top of Weston's order but only Fred Bemand (29) and Tom Bailey (17) made

much impression as the reply petered out in the gloom and drizzle to 112.

Tony Merritt picked up 3-17 and Stokes 2-1.

Shaftesbury Road's strong batting line-up enabled them to post 169-3 after the loss of early wickets before they were able to restrict Lympsham Allsorts to 120-7.

In Division Two, Mike Hosey anchored the Presidents innings against Claverham, scoring a fluent 71, but only Callum Neate (16) gave any meaningful support in a total of 134-8 as Stephen Gamble took 3-12 and Matt Croker 3-14.

Croker scored an unbeaten 63 in reply to steer his side to a seven-wicket win, with Thomas Gamble contributing 26, as Nilanjan Chatterjee took 2-15.

Steve Eley scored a superb 111 for Huntspill & District against Winscombe, as Wayne Hand (42) and Jake Randall (34) contributed to an impressive total of 212-5.

The run chase started badly with Ben Goodrum dismissed for a duck, but Jack Fraser, Fin Mayo (16) and Liam Cureton (36) began a serious challenge.

Rob Bradley (22 not out) contributed, but the reply fell 23 runs short with Fraser unbeaten on 96.

Cleeve Ducks travelled to Mark and struggled throughout their innings, with only Finn Hayes (16) coming to terms with an accurate bowling attack.

They finished on 53-8, with Mike King taking 3-1, before Sam Wall (23) and Lee Johns (26 not out) saw Mark to a nine-wicket win, as Eddie Smith bowled a wicket maiden.