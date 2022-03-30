Cheddar held to goalless draw by Radstock Town

Cheddar were held to a goalless stalemate by promotion chasing Radstock Town on Saturday.

The Miners forced the pace in the early stages and controlled the opening half for long periods, with their free-flowing style of football and incisive wing play catching the eye.

But, perhaps surprisingly, the hosts could well have gained an early lead on three minutes, as Kyle Sampson’s long ball into the central midfield area found Robbi Maggs racing past his marker.

The in-form striker, with the goal at his mercy and looking eager to bury his 10th goal of the campaign, shot hurriedly and, although his effort for once deceived the outstanding goalkeeper Jack Scrivens, the effort bounced the wrong side of the post.

Three minutes later the visitors had carved out an opportunity of their own, as Morgan Skipp’s corner caused panic in the Cheddar defence but Sampson was in the right place at the right time to clear off the line.

Cheddar's Jamie Laird heads clear from a Radstock Town attack. - Credit: John Newport

On 10 minutes, Kieran Webster raced from his line to clear a loose ball, but completely miskicked. But with Rico Sobers looking to add to his 12-goal tally, Archie Heywood’s cool head averted the danger.

Heywood, drafted into central defence to partner the experienced and versatile Jamie Laird, was having his best game in a yellow shirt since his move from Clevedon Town.

And on the stroke of half-time, Kris Bell’s rising left-wing cross found Heywood’s head, with his effort skimming Town’s crossbar.

Cheddar forward Nathaniel Groom wins an aerial duel against Radstock Town. - Credit: John Newport

After a quiet second half, Cheddar found an opening in the 75th minute when Maggs' determination saw him quickly control Steven Holland’s pass on the edge of the box and his shot looked destined for the back of the net.

But with incredible agility, Scriven rose high to arch his back, tipping the ball over his crossbar, drawing applause from the spectators.

Further efforts on target from Ricky Bennett, who shot purposefully from all of 25 yards, and the hard-working Joe Woodley were perhaps worthy of greater reward.

But late shots on target by Cooper and Marsh were ably denied by home custodian Webster, with a draw looking to be the fairest outcome.

The result left the Cheesemen in eighth place in Toolstation League Division One, and Radstock in fifth, ahead of Tuesday's long trip to Dorset's Gillingham.