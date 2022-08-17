Cheddar held to goalless draw by Warminster Town

Cheddar's draw with Warminster means they are without a win from five games so far this season - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Warminster Town at Bowdens Park on Tuesday night.

It was a tale of two sides struggling to find their rhythm at an early stage of the season - as quantified by their pre-kick off league positions of 20th and 22nd.

Although had the hosts taken advantage of a golden opportunity - and possibly the game’s best chance - with four minutes remaining the scoreline, and indeed the result, could well have been different.

Andy Crabtree’s Warminster - last season’s Toolstation League Division One play-off finalists - started the brighter of the two teams, with renowned hotshot Eben Mortimer-Taylor orchestrating proceedings well from his midfield berth.

The Wiltshire side created a number of opportunities in the opening third of the contest, most of which stemmed from a steady steam of crosses into the Cheddar box.

But a combination of lacklustre finishing by Logan Cassidy and Corey Gardner. together with brave defending by the home side - notably by inspirational young captain Oli Hucker - kept the scoreline blank.

Cheddar were twice denied possible opportunities on the hour when Morgan Bacon and Lewis Chappell went close, the latter shooting fiercely from 18 yards only to find opposition captain James Vincent well placed on his own goal line to head clear.

Kieran Webster, recalled to the Cheddar line-up following an injury scare two weeks previously, won his spurs with a brave save at the feet of Cassidy with eight minutes remaining.

However, the hosts, showing renewed vigour and guile, were a shade unlucky not to get the winner on 86 minutes, the fleet-footed Kris Bell’s close-range effort rebounding into play from the inside of an upright after a delightful move involving Adam Davies and Liam Graham.

The result leaves Cheddar still without a win from five games so far this season but Michael Dangerfield’s young hopefuls climbed one league position to 19th position.

Cheddar travel to 10th-placed AEK Boko on Saturday before hosting newly promoted team Nailsea & Tickenham next Tuesday (August 23, 7.45pm).