Cheddar hit for six to bow out of FA Vase

Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020

Cheddar were sent tumbling out of the FA Vase after suffering a 6-1 defeat at Tavistock in their second-round tie on Saturday.

Having beaten local rivals Ashton & Backwell in the previous round a week earlier, the Cheesemen made a bright enough start in Devon.

Steve Holland went on a mazy run and flashed a shot across goal, but despite enjoying a good spell the visitors fell behind when Liam Prynn put the home side in front.

And worse was to follow as Tavistock quickly doubled their lead from a corner through Prynn once again.

It was a similar story in the second half as Cheddar played their part but saw a more ruthless Tavistock take their chances at the other end to quickly move 4-0 up, with Prynn completing his hat-trick before Jordan Annear got in on the act.

But Craig Mawford's men finally got some reward when Callum Ham saw his shot deflected into the net by Robbi Maggs, only for Tavistock to quickly restore their four-goal cushion as Annear netted his second goal of the tie moments later.

A soft free-kick goal completed Cheddar's misery but they will hope to bounce back when they return to Toolstation Western League Division One action with a home match against Radstock Town at Bowdens Park on Saturday (December 19, 3pm).

Radstock had won five and lost four of their nine league matches so far in the 2020-21 season, before the second national lockdown began on November 5 and sit in ninth place, three points above Cheddar, who have won four and lost six of their matches to date.

There was better news at the weekend for the Cheddar A team, who beat Axbridge United 3-0 in their Weston & District League Division Three contest at Sharpham Playing Fields.

Sam Smith was on target for the home side, with an own goal helping them to secure the points and leapfrog their rivals in the table.

Cheddar Reserves are set to return to Uhlsport Somerset League Division Two action after a seven-week break with a trip to Castle Cary this Saturday (2pm), when they go in search of a fifth successive win.