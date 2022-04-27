Cheddar Reserves hit Winscombe Reserves for 14 in devastating display

Cheddar Reserves stormed to their best win of the season with a 14-0 demolition of Uhlsport Somerset League Division Two basement boys Winscombe Reserves.

Lewis Chappell scored four goals, with Scott Harman helping himself to a hat-trick as Toby Jones and Morgan Bacon braces added to the visitors unfortunate afternoon at Bowdens Park.

Further strikes from Ryan Eardley and George Fairland inflicted further damage on Cheddar’s near neighbours, and an own goal sealed Winscombe’s fate.

This was an outstanding display in every sense of the word, following the disappointment of their previous encounter, a 3-2 defeat at Portishead.

The Cheesemen’s second string, who are are odds on for promotion to Division One, currently lead the table with 59 points having completed their fixtures.

However, they need to wait for Ashton & Backwell Reserves to end their season as, with three games remaining, they are just a point behind the leaders.

Imperial FC, in fourth place, are five points behind and have two games in hand, and Castle Cary, eight points behind, have three games in hand.

Shaun Lambert’s men will have to hope that results go in their favour before being given the opportunity to pop champagne corks.

“We dominated the game from start to finish but what impressed me the most was how we didn’t let up even when we were comfortably winning the game," said Lambert.

"The lads were exceptional and have been all season. I was particularly pleased with the professionalism of the lads who knew that we had a job to do from the warm-up right through to the final whistle.”