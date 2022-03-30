Ace: Cheddar make history with first walking tennis match

Cheddar Tennis Club’s walking tennis group took on Frome Tennis Club in their first match last week.

Beautiful Spring weather created perfect conditions for this inaugural event with several games of fun tennis followed by light refreshments, making it a very sociable and enjoyable occasion for all.

Walking tennis is played at a gentle pace and is adapted to enable players to use their racquet skills, but with rules which prohibit running and allow two bounces of a slower ball making it easier for rallies to take place.

It is ideally suited for those coming back from injury or for those with reduced mobility.

The game offers a wonderful opportunity to develop tennis skills, build physical fitness and meet new people.

Head coach Stephen Pearce runs walking tennis sessions on Tuesday and Friday mornings each week and welcomes anyone who would like to try it. Sanitised racquets can be borrowed if required.

For further details contact Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301, visit the club’s website cheddartennisclub.co.uk or their Facebook page.