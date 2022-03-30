News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Ace: Cheddar make history with first walking tennis match

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM March 30, 2022
Walking tennis players from Cheddar and Frome with Cheddar's coach Stephen Pearce.

Walking tennis players from Cheddar and Frome with Cheddar's coach Stephen Pearce. - Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club

Cheddar Tennis Club’s walking tennis group took on Frome Tennis Club in their first match last week.

Beautiful Spring weather created perfect conditions for this inaugural event with several games of fun tennis followed by light refreshments, making it a very sociable and enjoyable occasion for all.

Walking tennis is played at a gentle pace and is adapted to enable players to use their racquet skills, but with rules which prohibit running and allow two bounces of a slower ball making it easier for rallies to take place.

It is ideally suited for those coming back from injury or for those with reduced mobility.

The game offers a wonderful opportunity to develop tennis skills, build physical fitness and meet new people.

Head coach Stephen Pearce runs walking tennis sessions on Tuesday and Friday mornings each week and welcomes anyone who would like to try it. Sanitised racquets can be borrowed if required.

For further details contact Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301, visit the club’s website cheddartennisclub.co.uk or their Facebook page.

Cheddar News

Don't Miss

The new First Bus low-emission fleet will be rolled-out in Weston over the next few weeks. 

North Somerset Council

Council searches for First Bus replacements

Carrington Walker

person
Locking Manor is said to be haunted by 'the lady in white'. Inset: Duke of Monmouth. 

American couple trace grisly ancestry to Locking Manor

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Weston seafront.

North Somerset Council

Chinese lanterns, tents and bird feeding could all be banned under new...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Weston's street wardens are among officers leading the crackdown on antisocial behavior and other of

North Somerset Council

Litterbugs made to pay £7,000 in fines for Public Order breaches

Carrington Walker

person