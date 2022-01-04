Cheddar will go to Lebeq Unted in search of 'positive result' says Mawford

Cheddar manager Craig Mawford says he is hopeful of a “positive result” at Lebeq United this Saturday.

It will be Cheddar’s first match of 2022, three weeks after their last game with the visit to Dorset to take on Sherborne Town.

The Cheesemen were defeated 4-1 at Raleigh Grove with Joe Woolley grabbing a consolation for the visitors.

However, Mawford says the time off has been good for his side and he will go into the trip to Almonsbury in confident mood.

“It will be good to get going again. We have had an extended time out which has allowed us to get some players back, we have trained hard in between games and I am hopeful of a positive result,” he said.

“We have been sharp in training and have been putting in some hard yards over the Christmas period. I think we are all desperate to get that winning feeling back so I’m hopeful for the weekend.

“They are always a competitive side and have lots of ability. It will be a competitive game.”

Cheddar were scheduled to play on Boxing Day against Bishops Lydeard, but the clash was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, which Mawford described as a blow.

But Mawford says that is all behind them as his attention is now on Saturday’s encounter with the Oaklands Park side.

“It’s just something we have had to cope with,” he added.

“I don’t really tend to look to much at the league table to be honest. The focus is always just on the next game.

“We want to get a run of results going and in order to do that we need to win the next game.”

With the halfway point of the season gone what are the clubs aims and ambitions?

“We want promotion. In all likelihood that will have to be through the play-off system so that’s what we will aim for,” Mawford said, whose side currently sit in sixth place in the Toolstation Western League Division One table.

“It’s definitely possible. If I or the players didn’t aim for that or believe we could do it, we shouldn’t be involved with the club.”