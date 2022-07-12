Cheddar host charity match for Macmillan as tribute to Karen Heal

More than 200 people witnessed an eagerly contested game between a Cheddar Past and Present team and goalscoring legend Adam Jones XI on Friday.

The match, a brainwave of former manager Craig Mawford, attracted a number of former players to a Cheddar ‘All Stars’ team, fielding the likes of Shaun Potter, Jake Mawford and George Booth staged as a tribute to club stalwart Karen Heal.

Heal joined the club at the age of 16, and has done so much over the years to keep the club functioning, without reward.

Heal was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer in December 2021 but was, thankfully given all clear in April of this year and is now in remission.

The evening was additionally staged to raise funds for the Macmillan Cancer Support Trust.

The Cheddar ‘Past and Present’ team opened the scoring on 20 minutes through the livewire Kris Bell.

Adam Jones’ team, however, equalised just two minutes later, Joe Grant’s inch perfect cross finding Jones’ head, and the striker made no mistake from 10 yards.

Over 200 people were in attendance at Bowdens Park for the match between Cheddar Past & Present vs Adam Jones XI. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Jones added his second goal following a defensive lapse on the half hour mark.

Adam Jones’ team sealed the win with Oli Sealey doing the damage and made it a night to remember at Bowdens Park.

Action from Cheddar Past & Present vs Adam Jones XI. - Credit: Alan Cooper

“It was a great evening for a worthwhile cause,” said Mawford.

“I really appreciated everyone’s efforts, whether through the donation of raffle prizes, playing in the game or by officiating. All the club showed how much Karen means to Cheddar and indeed all of us.

“I know that there were a few sore people after the game, but it was worth it. We all want to pass on our gratitude to everyone who came along, supported, and donated.

“Overall, we are all incredibly proud of Karen and if this amount of money can help more people to overcome difficult circumstances, then tonight has been very worthwhile”

Winning player/manager Jones added: “It was a momentous event, and it was nice to see everyone come together for a great charity and to see a good crowd supporting the event.

"My team played well tonight in the hot conditions; it is always nice to get on the scoresheet, but it was a shame that an offside flag prevented me from gaining a hat-trick tonight!”

The club report that they have raised £1,730 so far, with a Just Giving page available on the club’s Facebook page should anyone wish to donate.