Manchester United legends and All Stars put on nine-goal thriller at Cheddar

Published: 11:32 AM July 26, 2021

Wes Brown on the ball for Manchester United legends in their game with All Stars at Cheddar's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Josh Thomas

On a warm sunny afternoon, Cheddar's Bowdens Park hosted Manchester United Legends and All Stars in front of over 300 supporters.

Both sides started brightly creating openings but it was the Red Devils who took the lead through Fin Biggs following neat build-up play.

This provoked a reaction from the All Stars who were masterminded by the creative Lee Hendrie along with the cultured left foot of John Beresford making probing passes, as Micky Gray controlled the back four showing superb skill, and following a lot of possession they equalised through Kevin Attwood.

United were starting to dictate the play with Keith Gillespie rolling back the years and up front Danny Webber causing havoc amongst the All Stars defence along with Lee Martin who was working well down the left hand side.

A couple of injuries to key United players saw Martin and Webber leave the pitch and with this the game turned and Matt Jansen started to control the midfield for the All Stars and they made it count as they scored three goals before half time through Pete Shepherd and Adam Wright to lead 4-1 at half time.

Following a tough half time team talk United regrouped with Wes Brown moving into midfield where his tough tackling and surging runs pushed the All Stars back, with Deniol Graham working hard up front and literally running out of legs at times.

The experience of Derek Brazil and Russell Beardsmore stifled the Al Stars attacks with some excellent defending. But the last 20 minutes saw the All Stars take complete control scoring three more through Shepherd and another superb finish from Wright giving United goalkeeper Nick Culkin no chance.

Substitute Olie Hucker came on to score for United to make the final score United 2 All Stars 7.

United Legends manager Phil Hucker praised all the players on both sides and the match officials for an excellent match played in a competitive spirit.

He also thanked all the supporters and Cheddar for hosting a superb day, with special thanks to Wayne Hadley of ConciergeUK for organising the players and the opportunity to play at Cheddar.