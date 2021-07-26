News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Manchester United legends and All Stars put on nine-goal thriller at Cheddar

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:32 AM July 26, 2021   
Wes Brown on the ball for Manchester United legends in their game with All Stars

Wes Brown on the ball for Manchester United legends in their game with All Stars at Cheddar's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Josh Thomas

On a warm sunny afternoon, Cheddar's Bowdens Park hosted Manchester United Legends and All Stars in front of over 300 supporters.

Both sides started brightly creating openings but it was the Red Devils who took the lead through Fin Biggs following neat build-up play.

This provoked a reaction from the All Stars who were masterminded by the creative Lee Hendrie along with the cultured left foot of John Beresford making probing passes, as Micky Gray controlled the back four showing superb skill, and following a lot of possession they equalised through Kevin Attwood.

United were starting to dictate the play with Keith Gillespie rolling back the years and up front Danny Webber causing havoc amongst the All Stars defence along with Lee Martin who was working well down the left hand side.

A couple of injuries to key United players saw Martin and Webber leave the pitch and with this the game turned and Matt Jansen started to control the midfield for the All Stars and they made it count as they scored three goals before half time through Pete Shepherd and Adam Wright to lead 4-1 at half time.

You may also want to watch:

Following a tough half time team talk United regrouped with Wes Brown moving into midfield where his tough tackling and surging runs pushed the All Stars back, with Deniol Graham working hard up front and literally running out of legs at times.

The experience of Derek Brazil and Russell Beardsmore stifled the Al Stars attacks with some excellent defending. But the last 20 minutes saw the All Stars take complete control scoring three more through Shepherd and another superb finish from Wright giving United goalkeeper Nick Culkin no chance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  2. 2 GP surgery plans labelled 'unacceptable' by councillors
  3. 3 Temporary closure of Weston's Marine Lake
  1. 4 Owners address concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave
  2. 5 Manchester United legends and All Stars put on nine-goal thriller at Cheddar
  3. 6 Popular Weston restaurant closes after nearly 60 years 
  4. 7 Green Party candidate elected to council following by-election win
  5. 8 Opening date announced for new supermarket
  6. 9 Overnight A&E closures continue at hospital
  7. 10 Garden waste service disrupted due to 'ongoing crew shortages'

Substitute Olie Hucker came on to score for United to make the final score United 2 All Stars 7.

United Legends manager Phil Hucker praised all the players on both sides and the match officials for an excellent match played in a competitive spirit.

He also thanked all the supporters and Cheddar for hosting a superb day, with special thanks to Wayne Hadley of ConciergeUK for organising the players and the opportunity to play at Cheddar.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus test

Coronavirus

Covid warning issued in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Tonnes of litter left on Weston beach after bank holiday

Amber weather warning for extreme heat in Weston 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday.

Coastguard

Multiple people rescued from mud in Weston and Brean as temperatures soar

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

GP Patient Survey: Improvements planned for Weston GP surgery following...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus