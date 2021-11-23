Cheddar can climb up Toolstation Western League table says Mawford

Manager Craig Mawford believes Cheddar AFC are still in with a “fighting chance” of climbing up the Toolstation Western League Division One table.

The Cheesemen were held to a 3-3 draw with Portishead Town at Bowdens Park last Saturday and dropped to fourth in the table following Sherbone Town's 3-0 win at Hengrove Athleitc.

Chris Coombs and Joe Fitzgerald exchanged strikes before Joe Woodley headed home to put Cheddar back in front and go into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

But Posset took the lead after second-half goals from Josh Honey and Fitzgerald before Woodley got his second to ensure both sides would take a share of the points.

“I felt it was points dropped today, we caused our own downfall today really with the three goals we conceded, I thought we should have done a lot better,” Mawford said.

“We are working really hard to make sure we’re scoring [and we’re doing that] but the problem we have is that we are giving away goals we shouldn’t be doing. We have to work on becoming more defensively sound and not let teams back into the game when we’re ahead.

“Despite us going behind in the second half I thought that we worked really hard and showed a bit of character to get back into it. We had a really good chance towards the end, Joe (Woodley) could well have got the winner and Robbi (Maggs) had hard luck with a follow up and we could have won the game."

Mawford and his side return to league action this Saturday for their third home game in a row when they entertain Odd Down (Bath).

Saturday's draw with Posset ended a run of two back-to-back 4-1 defeats at Bowdens Park against Welton Rovers and Longwell Green Sports.

“But being in the position we’re in I’m pleased that we got something from the game, the pitches are a great leveller at this time of year" Mawford added.

“Admittedly we made one or two poor decisions defensively, but we’ll change that, we’ll reassess, and we’ll go again, we’re in the top six [in fourth place] and we’re still in with a fighting chance.”