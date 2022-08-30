Cheddar knocked out of FA Vase by Crediton United

An inexperienced Cheddar were knocked out of the FA Vase first qualifying round by Crediton United at Bowdens Park on Saturday.

The Cheesemen gained a deserved opener on the half-hour mark when the lively George Fairchild was floored in the box and picked himself up to fire a sweet spot-kick wide of Ethan Chalk.

But the lead was almost shortlived as Cheddar lost possession in midfield and Sam Stapleton raced away, threading the ball to Leon Tottel whose drive skimmed the crossbar.

Crdition's Michael Murch attempts a strike on the Cheddar goal although under the close attentions of Jake Buxton and Toby Hucker. - Credit: Mary Avery (Crediton AFC)

The visitors did level, however, six minutes before the interval as James Mudge rifled past Kieran Webster from 18 yards.

And Crediton took the lead on 72 minutes when Tottel, making up for an earlier glaring miss, sent a clever chip over the head of the advancing Webster.

The hosts refused to throw in the towel and were rewarded when Adam Davies hit a fierce 20-yard free-kick that rocketed past Chalk.

The visitors added a third goal with 12 minutes left with Mudge claiming his second goal of the game, firing past Webster from 15 yards, after Tottel provided his strike partner with the easiest of finishes.

Cheddar again pushed forward in search of a further equaliser but were undone after a series of unfortunate incidents.

An injury to Chris Routley forced a change in their midfield set-up, before a sin-bin offence and unfortunate sending-off for the hosts after the player concerned received a second yellow card.

Then despite claims of a foul throw-in, Tottel raced away to square the ball into the box and Fairchild, racing back to aid his defenders, could only divert the ball past Webster to give the final scoreline a flattering look for the visitors, who travel to Sidmouth in the second qualifying round.

Cheddar goalkeeper (and captain for the day) Kieran Webster stops Leon Tottel’s shot at point blank range on Saturday. - Credit: Mary Avery (Crediton AFC)

Cheddar manager Michael Dangerfield said: “Overall I was disappointed with losing the game after going ahead.

"However, with 13 players absent due to festivals, and three further players injured, I was very enthused by the performance of the lads that stepped up from the reserves and gave their all for the team.

“Hopefully, it will be an experience that some of them can learn from, playing in such a prestigious competition.“