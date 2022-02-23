Cheddar knocked out of Les Phillips Cup by Wincanton Town

Cheddar in action during their Les Phillips Cup encounter at Wincanton Town. - Credit: Bruce Harvey

Cheddar exited the Les Philips at Wincanton Town on Tuesday night, going down by a 3-1 margin.

The Cheesemen started brightly enough, taking an early lead after eight minutes when Ethan Reed fired past goalkeeper Nathan Ball from close range.

Minutes later, the visitors had a good opportunity to double their lead, but Harry Taylor was not able to get the best connection from Ricky Bennett’s free-kick and his effort sailed wide.

Cheddar’s plight was hampered on the 30 minutes, as captain for the evening Jamie Laird suffered a head injury and was replaced by Olie Hucker.

The visitors then forced two good further opportunities from newly signed forward Sam Beresford.

Firstly with a clever attempt to lob the goalkeeper and then secondly hitting a sharp shot on the turn, which edged just wide, following bright approach play by Steven Holland and Kris Bell.

Wincanton drew level on 40 minutes when Gary Chapman’s low driven shot proved too powerful for debutant Jermaine Jones.

Reed was again in the heat of the action after the restart, and the young wing-back was deserving of better fortune when his crisp shot was turned round the post by Ball on 50 minutes.

Hucker had an opportunity to restore Cheddar's lead but his header from Bennett’s resulting corner was off target.

As the game swung between both penalty areas in an engaging start to the second half, Town's forward Connor Williams evaded the Cheddar defence to send an opportunist effort on target, but Jones was equal to it and tipped the ball over the crossbar when it looked destined for the top corner.

The Wasps put a sting in the Cheesemen's tail as they took the lead on 58 minutes when Williams finished well from six yards.

Again, the visitors launched a counter-attack and Beresford and Taylor deserved better luck with their efforts as Craig Mawford’s side produced two good attempts to force an equaliser.

Fortune was not to favour Cheddar, though, and despite a brave effort and further opportunities to level, they conceded a late third.

Lewis Irwin headed home from brother Jamie’s corner to complete a scoreline that slightly flattered the hosts and set up a meeting with Welton Rovers.

Cheddar, meanwhile, can again hold their heads high despite midweek defeat after an efficient performance and gear up for a trip to Wiltshire this Saturday to face second-placed Warminster Town in the first of three successive away games.