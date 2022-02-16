Cheddar knocked out of Somerset Premier Cup by Yeovil Town

Cheddar and Yeovil Town take to the field before their Somerset Premier Cup quarter-final at Huish Park. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Cheddar exited the Somerset Premier Cup at the quarter-final stage with a 2-0 defeat at Huish Park at the hands Yeovil Town on Tuesday night.

The National League side offered to host the match and switched the tie to Huish Park following the news that Cheddar's Bowden’s Park pitch was unplayable 24 hours earlier.

The Cheesemen nearly created an early upset when a well worked ball through the midfield fell to Ricky Bennett who fired just wide of Max Evans’ right-hand upright.

This was undoubtedly a warning shot for the hosts as they flexed their muscles and worked their way through the middle of the park.

Jordan Barnett linked impressively with Matt Worthington whose high ball into the penalty area was headed narrowly wide by Adi Yussuf after three minutes.

A 296 strong crowd enjoy an engaging Somerset Premier Cup Quarter Final at Huish Park on Tuesday night. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Five minutes later Tanzanian international Yussuf was in on the act again, losing the attentions of his marker Jamie Laird and smashing a header against the woodwork.

The game continued at a frenetic pace and on 11 minutes the alert Bennett’s delightful, lofted ball found Robbi Maggs advancing menacingly in the box.

He took a tumble under pressure from the hosts defence, with claims for a penalty waved away by referee Richard Hulme.

Moments later Chris Coombs caught Jordan Barnett unaware to deliver a pin-point cross that bounced off the top of Evans' crossbar, drawing loud gasps from the small band of travelling supporters in a crowd of 296.

Yeovil exerted pressure on Cheddar, with Dan Jackson in the visitors goal performing heroics at times.

Then came an outstanding block by Laird on Sonny Blu Lo-Everton as the Watford loanee shaped up in a good scoring position.

Then on 21 minutes, Alex Bradley darted forward, outran the Cheddar defence and fired strongly past Jackson to open the scoring.

Alex Bradley opens the scoring for Yeovil Town against Cheddar. - Credit: Alan Cooper

The hosts scored again 12 minutes later as Lo-Everton rifled home with a quality finish from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Lo-Everton, Toby Stephens and Worthington almost added to the home tally with strikes against the woodwork, but an overall excellent defensive second-half performance restricted Yeovil to just two goals.

Late efforts from Cheddar’s Joe Woodley and Kris Bell – with a superb low dipping effort – could well have reduced the arrears – but overall, Craig Mawford and his side can be well pleased with an outstanding all-round effort.

Cheddar return to Toolstation Western League action this Saturday and welcome Lebeq United to Bowdens Park at 3pm.