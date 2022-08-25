Cheddar Ladies gearing up for new season in Somerset League Division Two
- Credit: Val Walsh
Cheddar Ladies are gearing up for the new football season which starts in September.
After a hugely successful campaign last term, theys have been promoted to Somerset League Division Two.
There has been a huge influx of women’s teams entering the league, so Division Two has been divided into North and South sections, with the Cheesegirls playing in the North.
With four pre-season friendlies under their belts, the Cheesegirls paraded their new first team kit on Sunday, welcoming Cornish side Helston Athletic.
Although the result did not go the home side's way, the match gave manager Val Walsh the opportunity to try out unpractised players and experiment with new tactical formations.
Cheddar Ladies FC are extremely grateful for new sponsorship from Mages Group who have supplied them with a full playing kit.
The team continue to train on Wednesday evenings at Sharpham Road, before moving to a 3G training pitch at Churchill for winter training when the clocks change.
The league programme commences on Sunday September 4, with matches taking place every Sunday.
Anyone interested in joining the team is asked to contact manager Val Walsh on 07800 819129.