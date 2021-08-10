Cheddar Ladies produce close walking football contest

Published: 1:39 PM August 10, 2021

Cheddar Walking Football Club's ladies face the camera in kit sponsored by DJB Taxis, back row, from left, Jane Morgan, Kelly Hillier, Jane White, Cheryl Ward, Sarah Williams, Jill Bassett, front, Julie Rogers (captain), Lindsay Rogers, Nicky Frewin - Credit: CWFC

Cheddar Ladies walking footballers enjoyed another close battle in their latest inter-club clash.

Despite the best efforts of the Whites and Reds the scoreline remained blank at the break.

But Chelsea Llewellyn put the Whites ahead after the restart, only for newcomer Jo Williams to get the Reds back on level terms with an impressive shot from outside the area.

Another new face, Liz McConnell, restored the Whites lead with a calm finish past the keeper and only post denied the Reds a second equaliser, as Georgie Cooper just missed out.

The Whites made sure of a 3-1 win in the closing stages, though, when Julie Dwyer fired a powerful shot into the net as all of the participants left with a smile on their face.

Whites: Kelly Hillier, Lisa Konkol, Julie Dwyer, Jill Bassett, Chelsea Llewellyn, Liz McConnell, Daisy Dwyer.

Reds: Sarah Williams, Cheryl Ward, Georgie Cooper, Jo Williams, Gerry Averley, Nikki Llewellyn.