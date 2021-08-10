News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Cheddar Ladies produce close walking football contest

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:39 PM August 10, 2021   
Cheddar Walking Football Club's ladies face the camera in kit sponsored by DJB Taxis, back row, from

Cheddar Walking Football Club's ladies face the camera in kit sponsored by DJB Taxis, back row, from left, Jane Morgan, Kelly Hillier, Jane White, Cheryl Ward, Sarah Williams, Jill Bassett, front, Julie Rogers (captain), Lindsay Rogers, Nicky Frewin - Credit: CWFC

Cheddar Ladies walking footballers enjoyed another close battle in their latest inter-club clash.

Despite the best efforts of the Whites and Reds the scoreline remained blank at the break.

But Chelsea Llewellyn put the Whites ahead after the restart, only for newcomer Jo Williams to get the Reds back on level terms with an impressive shot from outside the area.

Another new face, Liz McConnell, restored the Whites lead with a calm finish past the keeper and only post denied the Reds a second equaliser, as Georgie Cooper just missed out.

The Whites made sure of a 3-1 win in the closing stages, though, when Julie Dwyer fired a powerful shot into the net as all of the participants left with a smile on their face.

You may also want to watch:

Whites: Kelly Hillier, Lisa Konkol, Julie Dwyer, Jill Bassett, Chelsea Llewellyn, Liz McConnell, Daisy Dwyer.

Reds: Sarah Williams, Cheryl Ward, Georgie Cooper, Jo Williams, Gerry Averley, Nikki Llewellyn.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Major improvements' begin on Weston road
  2. 2 Modern house in sought-after hillside location in Weston
  3. 3 Great-great grandmother celebrates 104th birthday
  1. 4 Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire
  2. 5 Rise in complaints over illegal use of e-scooters in North Somerset
  3. 6 In The Dock
  4. 7 Weston Beach Race to return in October
  5. 8 Hospice desperate for volunteers to support charity shops
  6. 9 WIN: Tickets to Last Night At The Proms
  7. 10 Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews have tackled a fire at the back of Burnham-on-Sea pier this afternoon (Thursday). 

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
A J Lock

Funeral directors set up new Weston branch

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened. 

Event organiser fined for noise complaints

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Cyril King presenting Borough Shield to Terry Gilbert, with Mayoress Sue King, Rose Gilbert, M

Tributes flood in for 'one in a million' Terry

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus