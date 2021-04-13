Another close contest for Cheddar Ladies Walking Football

Published: 4:22 PM April 13, 2021

Non-League football was suspended on January 4 as the country entered a third lockdown. - Credit: Pixabay

One goal proved enough once again to settle matters for Cheddar Ladies Walking Football Club in their weekly session.

Male goalkeepers were allocated to both sides once more, with Chris King playing for the Yellows and Rob Sheldon for the Blacks.

And the addition of newcomers Pat Dudden, Nikki Llewellyn and Gerry Averley improved the standard of play right from the start, as Dawn Clarke and Jill Bassett missed out from the previous week.

Defences dominated in the first half, as Julie Postins held firm for the Blacks and Julie Rogers covered large parts of the pitch.

Sally Batt was forced off with injury, but Rogers helped the Blacks take charge, with Lesley Chick a strong presence in midfield and using the ball well.

Kelly Hiller was instrumental in getting the ball up to forwards Karen Lawrence and Sarah Williams, who were met by strong defensive work by newcomers Averley and Llewellyn.

The Yellows were mobile themselves, though, and Wendy Scott caused problems for the Blacks defence, creating a chance for Dudden, who fired past Sheldon and just wide.

The second half saw the Yellows start to get on top, forcing Rogers, Chick and Hillier deeper, but Postins remained calm and collected in front of Sheldon's goal.

Donna Paul, Cheryl Ward, Nicky Frewin, Jane White and Julie Dwyer began to gain territorial control and create chances for Dudden, with the breakthrough coming when Sheldon's poor clearance fell to Paul, who smashed home.

Dwyer was hampered by injury late on, as more chances were missed, but it ended in a 1-0 win for the Yellows.



