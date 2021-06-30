Cheddar manager Mawford welcomes return after six months

Published: 3:00 PM June 30, 2021

Cheddar AFC back row from left to right: Joe Woodley, Ryan Sandford, Cameron Pyke, Callum Laird, Reece John, Lewis Chappell, Kieran Webster, George Booth, Ethan Streeter and Morgan Bacon. Front row from left to right: Craig Mawford, Kyle Sampson, Kristian Bell, Dean Christopanu, Dan Smith, Robbi Maggs, Ethan Reed and Ricky Bennett. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar manager Craig Mawford welcomed their return to football after a 1-1 draw with Worle.

The Cheesemen were playing in their first game for six months on Saturday after the 2020-21 Toolstation Western League campaign was suspended three times before clubs were told on February 24 the season had been curtailed by the FA.

Dan Smith opened the scoring for Cheddar before Travis Druce levelled for Worle.

“It’s nice being back, it’s enjoyable for the lads to get back together again,” said Mawford, who last played on December 12 at Tavistock in the FA Vase.

“It’s good to have a bit on consistency in terms of being able to turn up Tuesday, Thursday and get back to playing again on a Saturday, it makes the training hours and the ground recovery worthwhile. So, really pleased to be back.

“We are still sorting out the after effects of it, there’s a few bits of rustiness, decision making, which is still not there yet, but by coming back in it’s giving everyone a bit of drive again and motivating a few of the boys to try and get themselves back.

“Hopefully (we) have a good go in the pre-season schedule and the rest of the season this year so we are looking forward to getting going properly.”

Cheddar have four more pre-season friendlies between now and July 24.

On July 10, Mawford's side travel to Wrington Redhill before hosting Uphill Castle on July 16 and Hallen on July 20 and then ending their pre-season schedule at Street four days later.

Mawford confirmed the club had been in touch with 40 people and only took on games they felt that would suit both parties.

And with the league season starting on July 31, Mawford has set his sights on promotion.

“We instill the mentality in the players we want to win every game, it doesn’t matter who we are playing against,” he added.

“We will try to look to make sure we are right up there come the end of the season. That’s been the goal since I’ve been involved with Cheddar.

“That’s never going to change, we just want to make sure we are giving ourselves the best opportunity to do it by having the right people involved in the club and by having the right mentality.

“We are looking forward to the season starting, we have got a lot of hard work to do because it feels quite a short turnaround, we should be good by the time the season starts.”