Cheddar come from behind to secure place in next round of FA Vase

Published: 7:49 PM December 5, 2020

Callum Ham on the ball for Cheddar during their 2-1 win over Ashton & Backwll United in the Buildbase FA Vase. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar dug deep to come from behind as they scored two quick-fire second-half goals to claim a priceless victory in the Buildbase FA Vase against Ashton & Backwell United.

The stags were in control at half-time after Callum Townsend slotted home from the penalty spot after a lengthy discussion between referee Mike Halford and his linesman.

But Steven Holland equalised early into the second-half after he drew a mistake from the visitors defence before slotting home past Lewis Coombes to draw applause from all parts of The Theatre of Cheese, following five weeks without action.

And as A & B were recovering from losing their lead Robbi Maggs was played in behind the back four, his composure saw him lob Coombes and into the back of the net to complete the comeback.

Cheddar manager Craig Mawford now has two wins in two since taking over from Shaun Potter. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Both sides had chances to score as the cup tie drew to a close but the final whistle was greeted with joy from the supporters as manager Craig Mawford celebrated his second win in two games since taking over from Shaun Potter.

Potter suddenly announced he was leaving the club following 114 games in his three years in charge, but he was there for his first game back since his departure as he watched The Cheesemen secure a place in the second round.

Both sides have endured mixed starts to the season as A & B sit in fourth place with 20 points from their opening nine games compared to Cheddar in 16th place with 12 points from 10 games.

And it was the visitors who started the stronger and could have opened the scoring after seven minute but Harry Walker could volley wide following a well worked move down the right.

But it was Stuart Jones’ side who broke the deadlock when Connor Saunders was adjudged to have been bought down in the box and after the linesman flagged, Halford seemed to overrule the decision and play on before coming back to talk with his official.

Ashton & Backwell celebrate Callum Townsend's opener at Cheddar. - Credit: Josh Thomas

And after the consultation Halford pointed to the spot which was comfortably dispatched by Townsend after he sent Mike Dangerfield the wrong way and into the bottom left-hand corner.

Callum Ham was then denied by Coombes, after the shot-stopper got down quickly to parry his shot away before Reece John saw his effort go wide.

And it took a smart save from Dangerfield from James White, who showed great strength to hold off two challenges before letting fly from the edge of the area which was tipped over the top to keep the score down to one.

Ben Jones then surged forward with a fine but his tame effort was easily gathered by Dangerfield.

But the game turned on its head when Holland charged down Joe Bishop’s attempted pass before slotting it under Coombes to level the scorers.

And Maggs’ delightful chip saw Cheddar take the lead for the first time in the match.

The two goalscorers then combined after Maggs headed into the path of Holland but the midfielder could only lob his effort wide.

But the miss didn’t matter as Cheddar held on to secure a visit to Tavistock in the next round next Saturday.

Cheddar goalcorers Steve Holland and Robbi Maggs. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar: Mike Dangerfield, Reece John (Tom Davies, 81), Chris Coombs, Danny Griffiths, (C), Callum Laird, Ricky Bennett, Joe Woolley, Ollie Hucker, Callum Ham, (Dan Smith, 73), Steve Holland and Robbi Maggs.

Ashton & Backwell United: Lewis Coombes, Ben Jones, Thomas Press, Sam Thomas, Joe Bishop, (Bradley Skidmore, 68), James White, Charlie Saunders, Harry Walker, (George Jones, 68), Charlie Rich, Connor Saunders (C), (Regan Sollars, 68) and Callum Townsend.