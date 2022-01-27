Cheddar Reserves up to top spot after Bishops Lydeard win

Cheddar Reserves reached top spot on Saturday in the Uhlsport Somerset County League Division Two, after an excellent individual finish by Lewis Chappell helped the Cheesemen beat Bishops Lydeard last Saturday.

The Reserves, managed by head coach Shaun Lambert, have now gone six games unbeaten and have lost just one game, against Castle Cary, who Cheddar leapfrogged to go into top position on Saturday.

“It was a very professional performance from the lads on Saturday and they are improving week by week and results are proving this," said Lambert.

"Bishops Lydeard were very organised and credit to them they were one of the best footballing teams we have played but we have created a winning mentality and we have won the battle and the lads played some fantastic football.

"Callum French put in a man-of-the-match display; he was at the heart of everything we did but every player including the lads that came on gave 100 per cent from start to finish."

Lambert has seen his side rise up the table since taking returning to Cheddar in November and praised the effort shown by his side but said there is still more to come from his side.

"I took over the team as they sat in sixth place but the commitment and work ethic is showing now in our results and we are delighted to be sat at the top of the league," he added.

"But we want to keep improving in training and on a Saturday. I inherited a great footballing side, but these lads have been a credit to themselves and have become winners which is an extremely challenging thing to do."

Lambert’s league leaders host 13th place Long Ashton at Bowden’s Park this Saturday which kicks-off at 2pm. Entrance is free.