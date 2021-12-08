Cheddar edged out by Wincanton Town in five-goal thriller

Cheddar were denied the opportunity to move back into the top three of the Toolstation Western League Division One by losing by the odd goal in a five-goal thriller against Wincanton Town at Moor Lane on Saturday.

Starting on the front foot, the visitors took an early fourth minute lead through Ollie Southwell.

The former Weston AFC under-19s youngster found himself in an advanced position, impressively flicking the ball behind for Robbi Maggs to run in and fire into the bottom corner, past goalkeeper Nathan Ball.

Failing to make the most of their opportunities has, on occasions, been the undoing of Craig Mawford’s men this season and this was to haunt them once more at Moor Lane, as a lack of concentration on 13 minutes allowed Louis Irwin to get behind a static back four to shoot firmly past Dan Jackson from 10 yards for the equaliser.

The visitors, however, retook the lead on 21 minutes.

A good battling run by an energetic Joe Woodley saw the midfielder regain possession then sending in a quality crossfield ball which the home defence failed to clear.

The effervescent Nathaniel Groom lit up proceedings beyond the far post, controlling the ball with his back to goal, and with a swivel of hips hitting a low left foot drive that smashed into the bottom corner of the net, giving Ball little chance.

Approaching the hour mark, the visitors conceded a penalty, goalkeeper Dan Jackson needlessly rushing out from his goalline to up end Town Dan Wise, with the Wincanton captain promptly dispatching the resultant penalty kick low and hard to Jackson’s left for the home side’s second equaliser of the afternoon.

The match ended in some controversy when a throw-in appeared to be taken from a position far more advanced than its original area.

Despite loud protests for an offside flag from the Cheddar backline, Cam Allen was allowed to run through unhindered, bending his shot around Jackson into the top corner for the winner - with less than a minute remaining.

Cheddar are without a game at the weekend and face the difficult prospect of another trip south a week Saturday (December 18) to take on third-placed Sherborne Town, who are just two points ahead having played two fewer games.