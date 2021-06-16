Cheddar's match with North Newton will make 'big difference' claims Llewellyn

Published: 1:00 PM June 16, 2021

Cheddar’s match with North Newton at Sharpham Road Playing Fields will make a “big difference” as they look to secure their first victory of the season, claims captain Ryan Llewellyn.

Last Saturday’s 65-run defeat at Weston seconds inflicted more misery on Cheddar as they fell to the bottom of Somerset League Division Two in a campaign disrupted by postponements and abandonments, including three successive defeats.

“It’s getting to a point in the season where obviously you’ve got to start putting some wins together,” said Llewellyn.

“If we carry on obviously it’s not going to end very well so it’s important to bounce back.

“We are a pretty young team overall, we have four lads under the age of 16. It’s all a learning curve even at this level for them.

“A lot of them are still in their first full season of playing at this level of senior cricket.

“It’s a little bit tougher than what they have ever experienced before. It’s all part of a wider process for them in victory but also in defeat.”

Despite their loss, Llewellyn admitted there were some positives in their game with Weston seconds.

He added: “The way we went about with the new ball went really well first 10 overs. They sort of hit all the plans I would have looked for from my opening bowlers and they were backed up well.

“We did put them under pressure at one point but a bit sloppy on the field from us in the latter half of the innings allowed them to get away and put a total on the board we couldn’t quite get to.”

Saturday’s game with North Newton will be Cheddar’s first since the sides met in 2019, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And Llewellyn claims being at home will a massive encouragement for his side.

“It makes a big difference to have some guys in familiar territory, you know your own pitch well and what suits,” he said.

“It suits our game really and it’s about taking them there and working a strategy that is best for us down there.

“When we played them a couple of years ago we had two really good games, one win each for both sides, both very close.

“I know they have a good couple of players and batsmen that certainly have got the ability to pile the runs on if they are given the opportunity.”