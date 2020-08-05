Advanced search

Easing of lockdown rules have seen Cheddar open more of their club

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 August 2020

Cheddar Tennis Club have reopened all their club but with guidelines in place. Picture: Cheddar Tennis Club

The easing of lockdown rules have enabled Cheddar Tennis Club members to return to regular activities and many players are enjoying the benefits of friendly and competitive games again.

All four courts are now back open with play continuing under the Lawn Tennis Association’s Covid-19 guidance on safe conduct with social distancing and strict hygiene regulations in place.

Men’s and ladies club nights are in full swing along with cardio tennis and social club sessions and court access is also available for members via an online booking system.

Club coach Stephen Pearce is busy running individual and group coaching sessions and junior tennis camps during the school summer holidays and the club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities.

More information on the club and children’s summer courses can be found on the club’s website cheddartennisclub.co.uk or by contacting Stephen Pearce by either calling him on 07904 061301 or emailing stephenfpearce@gmail.com.

