Cheddar Phoenix U13 Girls roar to victory in the Tigers Challenge tournament

Cheddar Phoenix celebrate winning the Tigers Challenge: Back row, from left to right: Vicki McQueen, Jon Wood, Hannah Capes, Yvie Radford, Maisie Golding, Izzy Wood, Paul Newbury, Maddy Newbury, Lucy Baron, Verity Clarke, Iona Grimstone, Sofia Barradas Morales. Front row from left to right: Olivia Burge, Izzie Peters, Merci McConnell, Niamh Sparling, Phoebe Morris-Sims, Seren Lewis, Grace Hulbert, Gwennie Golding, Sienna Daynes. - Credit: ESF

Cheddar Phoenix under-13 girls secured success in their first major tournament to win the 2022 Tigers Challenge, hosted by Leicester Tigers Premiership Rugby Club, over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The girls played four 12-a-side games over two days, winning all four to be crowned champions in their first tour experience.

Phoenix scored 24 tries and conceded none against very good opposition from all over the country and had three girls from Cwmbran join them who contributed incredibly to the team’s success.

Relentless defensive work with barely a tackle missed set the tone in every game, allowing the team to do what they do best, attack.

With the ball in hand and through good field kicking the tries came thick and fast, with presentations hosted by England international Matt Tait in a packed centre stage auditorium, icreating memories that will live with the girls forever.

The club passed on their thanks to hosts Leicester Tigers, ESF Events, Minehead RFC and Butlins for two days of fantastic rugby, team building and most of all fun.