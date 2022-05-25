Llewellyn and Harris help Cheddar pick up first league win of season

A strong partnership from Ryan Llewellyn and Scott Harris helped Cheddar to their first win of the season against Wembdon seconds on Saturday.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Will Creaser and Harris saw the shine off the new ball with some tight bowling from Brendan Pope and Mike Barrow.

When Creaser was out, caught and bowled, by spinner Alastair Cook, Llewellyn joined Harris and the pair took their time and waited for the bad balls, Harris passing 50 first, closely followed by Llewellyn.

When Harris eventually fell for 61, their partnership was worth 98 and had given Cheddar the platform to attack in the final few overs.

Matt Huxtable and Llewellyn (52) quickly followed Harris back to the hutch in the search for quick runs, before Kieran McManus and Jimmy Clark shared a fruitful partnership to lead the home side to 162-7 from their 40 overs.

With runs on the board, Cheddar felt confident that if they bowled tight lines and lengths they would be rewarded with their opening win of the season, and Liam Jones struck early, having Russell Peck well caught by tailender James Houghton at backward point.

A mini partnership from Stuart Duerden and Phil Curd followed, but wickets began to fall at regular intervals with Max Marshman (1-15), Jones (3-18) and Terry Clark (2-21) all contributing.

Late resistance from Harry Love threatened to take the game away from Cheddar but when he was well stumped by Harris off the bowling of Creaser (1-19), the game was all but won.

Cook and Kieran Cosens put up stubborn resistance in a last-wicket stand of 28, but sensible bowling and field placings allowed Cheddar to see out the final overs and secure an 18-run victory.

This week sees Cheddar face Castle Cary looking to secure successive victories.

Cheddar seconds continue to wait for a win after an eight-wicket loss at Wembdon thirds.

Ckipper Nick Creaser continued his losing streak at the toss and Wembdon inserted the visitors on decent track.

For the second week running the top order failed to fire and despite reaching drinks with a reasonable platform, Cheddar couldn’t kick on in the second half of the innings.

Wickets fell on a regular basis with chairman Richard Kent the only batter to reach double figures.

Wides and no balls bolstered the score but it looked likely that Cheddar would be all out before their 40 overs were up.

However, Chris Routley and Richard Llewellyn frustrated the Wembdon bowlers with a last-wicket stand to deny the home side full bowling points and push the score to 87-9 off the 40 overs.

Wembdon comfortably reached their target in the 20th over with Lewis Conroy (1-16) and Llewellyn (1-23) the only Cheddar bowlers to take wickets, the latter thanks to a fine diving catch from Rueben Snelgrove.

A second successive eight-wicket defeat leaves Cheddar near the foot of the table but the fixture list has not been kind, having to face two of the top three teams in the opening weeks.

Hopefully the first win isn’t too far away as Cheddar can look to climb the table when they return to action on Saturday against Glastonbury.