Cheddar prepare for new season as opening fixtures are announced

Hengrove Athletic will be Cheddar's first visitors to Bowdens Park on Tuesday August 2

Cheddar are already in preparation for the new 2022-23 Toolstation Western League Division One season with the opening week of the campaign not far away.

The Cheesemen kick-off proceedings with a trip to Hallen on Saturday July 30 at 3pm, followed by their first home fixture of the season when Hengrove Athletic are the visitors three days later on Tuesday August 2 at Bowdens Park at 7.45pm.

New manager Michael Dangerfield continues to reshape his squad having conducted his first pre-season training session on Tuesday of this week, before his team’s first competitive pre-season friendly on Saturday July 2 against Toolstation Premier League outfit Wellington at 3pm, which takes place at Worle’s 3G pitch.

Cheddar have arranged a further four friendly matches with games on Saturday July 9 against Toolstation Premier League new boys Welton Rovers at Bowden’s Park at 3pm followed by an away trip to Ilfracombe on Saturday July 16.

Rockleaze Reserves are then the visitors to Bowdens Park on Saturday July 23 at 3pm, and the club complete their pre-season schedule with a match at Winscombe on Tuesday July 26 at 7.30pm.

Cheddar are always on the lookout for quality players and would welcome unpractised players to attend pre-season training sessions. Anyone interested in attending training, not already having contacted the club is welcome to do so by contact secretary Bruce Harvey by email to harvs360@hotmail.co.uk.

Sandwiched between their pre-season schedule, Bowdens Park will host a special match featuring a Cheddar past and present XI to take on former Cheddar legend Adam Jones XI.

The match is dedicated to club stalwart Karen Heal who has been heavily involved with Cheddar Football Club since the age of 16.

Heal was diagnosed with cancer late last year but thankfully Karen is now in remission since April.

All proceeds from the match will be in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. It is understood that that Rachel’s Grill will be present throughout the game offering quality snacks throughout the evening.

There will also be a raffle and musical entertainment following the friendly at 7.30pm.

A statement from the club read: “We are eager to put on this event in support of a great cause but specially to support Karen who has been through so much and to show how much she means to us, not only to the football club but to Cheddar and the surrounding villages.”