Cheddar fight back twice to rescue draw with Bishops Lydeard

Oli Hucker was named Cheddar's Man of the Match against Bishop Lydeard. - Credit: Bruce Harvey/Alan Cooper

Cheddar came from behind twice to pick up a hard earned point in a spirted performance against Bishops Lydeard with a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night (February 1).

The Cheesmen fielded a much-changed line-up owing to injuries and player unavailability, as their first-half had not so much been a calamitous 45 minutes, more to a point of missed chances at Bowdens Park.

Gaining an early chance in the 10th minute, good combination play from Ricky Bennett and Steven Holland found Harry Taylor in space but the striker was unable to find accuracy with shot.

18 minutes into the game Chris Coombs crossed for Taylor whose effort was scrambled away by goalkeeper Nathan Whatley and then from rebound, Taylor’s effort was cleared off the goal line on two successive occasions but a stretched Lydeard defence.

A further opportunity was presented to Kris Bell minutes later, but his shot was straight at Whatley.

Following a series of missed opportunities for hosts, Lydeard kept their shape and composure and took the lead through their Italian forward Paulo Borges, running at speed to hit a firm shot past Dan Jackson after 22 minutes.

The home side regrouped well and had luck been with them they would have fashioned an equaliser thorough Taylor and Oli Hucker who both had efforts deserving of better fortune.

The visitors were unlucky not to add their lead shortly after the turnaround, however, as a wayward pass back fell to the feet of Borges who blasted inches wise of the upright.

This mishap appeared to rejuvenate the misfiring Cheesemen, and from a period of sustained pressure,

Fin Biggs hit home from close range for the equaliser and his first goal since re-joining the club.

Again, Lydeard were not to be outdone, counterattacking well and Jordan Hayman turned the ball past Jackson to put his side in the lead on the hour.

With fifteen minutes remaining, and showing great spirit in adversity, the home side equalised.

Debutant Rhys Farmer wheeling away in delight after shooting past Whatley after the Lydeard goalkeeper had parried his first effort.

In the dying minutes of an engaging second half, Hucker – who had an all-round outstanding game on the evening – was twice unlucky not to grab all three points for the hosts but on both occasions Whatley spread himself brilliantly to perform superb stops from the big Cheddar centre-half.

The point gained still leaves Cheddar in seventh position in the table although they could well improve their league position by taking maximum points at Portishead on Saturday (February 5) at 3pm.