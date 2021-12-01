Cheddar AFC return to winning ways against Odd Down

Cheddar AFC scored two well taken first-half goals to enabled the Cheesemen to beat Odd Down and get back to winning ways after a winless run of three games on Saturday.

Cheddar started well and fully deserved their lead on 14 minutes.

Following Justin Yeo's excellently delivered corner, both Robbi Maggs and Nathaniel Groom had efforts blocked by Reece Bannister but as the Odd Down defence attempted to clear, an acutely alert Kris Bell rocketed the ball home from five yards.

This led to a further period of sustained pressure from the hosts who were unlucky not to go further ahead on 19 minutes.

Ricky Bennett’s right-wing corner was caught perfectly on the volley by Groom whose effort crashed off the crossbar with Bannister static to his goal-line, but the visitors goal somehow survived the onslaught.

In the first real attempt on the Cheddar goal, both Saracen Yates and Luke Bevan were unfortunate with their efforts and Steven Holland was well placed to head the ball off the line from the latter’s goal attempt.

Holland was in outstanding form throughout the game covering yards of space both in defence and supporting the midfield with his parallel runs.

Cheddar again increased the tempo and on 25 minutes a well-rehearsed move involving Bennett, Bell and Maggs ended with a delightful back-heel from the latter finding Groom whose 12-yard drive scorched inches wide of the target.

At the other end Rapheal Waugh was close with a good effort after Yates found space, before, on 38 minutes, Cheddar went further ahead.

Groom found the net with a crisp right foot shot for his fifth goal of the season and for his side’s second of the afternoon goal that determined the result.

The match as a contest unfortunately deteriorated on the hour and sadly the afternoon will be remembered for moments of ill-discipline.

Following a succession of untimely challenges from both sides an ugly fracas developed with fists flying everywhere.

It was an incident that has no place in the game as players from both sides became overtly involved.

Odd Down captain Caelen Simpson received a straight red card for his participation in the incident and Cheddar’s Bennett received a second yellow and both teams were reduced to ten men for the rest of the match.

Waugh’s illegal challenge on goalkeeper Dan Jackson saw the Cheddar custodian lay prostrate on the turf and this sparked a further melee with matters again appearing to reach boiling point.

Not withstanding the second half scenes, Cheddar picked up their first home win since October to move into third place in the Toolstation Western League Division One just a point behind second placed Warminster.

Next up for Craig Mawford’s men is a visit to Wincanton Town this Saturday.