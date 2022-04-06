Cheddar A see cup final hopes shattered by Selkirk United

Injury-hit Cheddar A saw their hopes of a Weston & District League Division Two Cup final spot shattered by Selkirk United.

The Cheesemen fell to a 4-1 defeat against an impressive visiting side at Bowden's Park, but it could have been so different after they took an early lead.

Rhys Lewis fired past Jordan Allen from just inside the box on 11 minutes to put the home side in front, as former first-teamer Tom Manning prompted Cheddar with silky skills.

But the tie turned on 24 minutes when Matt Noke skipped past a number of despairing tackles inside the box and shot past Scott Harris to level.

Play was held up for several minutes after two Selkirk players challenged for the same high ball, with Spanish midfielder Carlo Esposito needing extensive treatment for a head injury before being helped off.

But the Nailsea-based team took the lead five minutes before half-time with a quality finish as Matt Pike delivered an inch-perfect cross for Adam Hastings to score with a downward header.

Selkirk United face the camera - Credit: Alan Cooper

Cheddar goalscorer Lewis appeared to fall awkwardly moments later, suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder.

And the home side came under pressure in the second half as Hastings went through and saw his effort blocked by Harris, before firing the rebound against the crossbar.

In a desperate attempt to clear the danger, home captain Sam Smith sent the ball against his own crossbar before it was finally cleared for a corner.

But Selkirk went 3-1 up on the hour as man of the match Noke fired home left-footed, before he turned provider on 86 minutes to feed captain Dan Bracey, who made no mistake from 12 yards.

The final should prove a fitting occasion for Selkirk-s 52-year-old player-manager and club chair Richard Stamp, who has devoted no less than 20 years service to the club so far.