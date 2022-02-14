Cheddar's Somerset Premier Cup quarter-final switched to Huish Park

Cheddar’s Somerset Premier Cup quarter-final with Yeovil Town will now take place at Huish Park instead of Bowdens Park tomorrow night (Tuesday, February 15)

The Cup tie has been moved due to bad weather, making the pitch soft under foot.

The Cheesemen secured a place in the last eight after a bye in the first round followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Radstock Town in the second through Ethan Reed's winner.

Ticket details will be released tomorrow morning for the match, which will kick-off at 7:45pm.

“It has both the positive and negative aspects,” said Cheddar manager Craig Mawford.

“It would have been nice to see our home ground, hopefully, full and would have bought in some good money for the club, it, however, was not looking likely to be on due to the pitch.

“It gives the boys a really special chance to play in a professional club’s stadium.

“Whether we can bring a large crowd down is one thing! But the excitement is there from the players, it’s a great chance and something that they will always remember.”

Cheddar then host Lebeq United on Saturday and Mawford said work is being done to ensure the Toolstation Western League Division One encounter goes ahead.

“The groundsman has been working hard to keep it in as good as shape as possible so we are hopeful,” he added.

“As soon as we get through Tuesday we can start thinking about Saturday. It’s a game we are looking to win.”