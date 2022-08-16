Cheddar suffer cruel defeat at the hands of newly promoted Shirehampton

Substitute Regan Lashenko struck a controversial late winner to deny Cheddar a morale boosting draw and hand Shirehampton a 2-1 win at Sea Mills on Saturday.

The Cheesemen conceded early in the 11th minute when defender Luke Prosser’s slip allowed Ben Courtier to nip in and tuck home.

The opening half was played out tepidly with the hosts having slightly the better opportunities, as the visitors failed to retain the ball when moving forward.

The incessant heat of the afternoon was also a contributory factor as players from both sides notably struggled to cope with the tropic-like conditions, although the match official sensibly introduced regular water breaks.

Following the turnaround, the visitors appeared to adapt well to the conditions and created good chances.

On the hour, Prosser, collecting the ball wide on the right flank just inside his own half, played an intelligent ball forward to Morgan Bacon who cut inside to find the marauding Lewis Chappell to slot home left-footed to level the scores.

Both teams upped their game in pursuit of the winning goal with the hosts making several changes to their line-up in search of the win.

However, Shirehampton were reduced to 10 men when James Kenway suffered heat exhaustion and the Bristol-based team had used all their substitutes.

But minutes later, the hosts took the lead in questionable circumstances.

Cheddar defender Lewis Jennings leapt to clear a Shirehampton attack, but landed awkwardly – appearing to land on his head – but the match official, not noticing the incident, allowed play to continue.

And Lashenko, who came on for Daniel Spicer after 78 minutes, added a second goal one minute into stoppage time when his strike clipped the upright on its way in.

The visitors pushed forward in search of an equaliser with Bacon most unlucky with a double effort on goal, which was smothered by Shay Allen at the second attempt as Cheddar fell to defeat.

MIke Dangerfield’s team have just one point from four outings so far in their Toolstation Western League Division One season and return to action at AEK Boko this Saturday before they welcome Nailsea & Tickenham to Bowdens Park on Tuesday (August 23).