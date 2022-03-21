Stalwarts share annual ACE award at Cheddar Tennis Club
- Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club
Cheddar Tennis Club presented its annual ACE award jointly to stalwarts Georgie Syed and Rosemary Gilling to recognise their special contribution to the club.
Announcing the winners at the club's AGM, chairperson Sarah Strawbridge paid tribute to Georgie for her five years as ladies' captain and to Rosemary for her ongoing support and diligence as club secretary over many years.
Georgie's tenure as ladies' captain was also recognised at a recent ladies' club night when she was presented with a gift of jewellery in appreciation of her excellent organisation and leadership.
The Sharpham Road courts have been busy over the last few weeks as the weather has improved with full attendance at men's and ladies club nights.
Social tennis continues on Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons with a special Ukraine fund-raising tournament planned for next weekend.
Coaching sessions are available for adults and juniors as well as walking tennis twice a week for those with limited mobility.
Non-members who would like to pay & play are also welcome to use the courts for the modest fee of £6 per court per hour.
For further information visit cheddartennisclub.co.uk, the club’s Facebook page or contact coach Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301 or via email stephenfpearce@gmail.com.