Cheddar Tennis Club donate to local foodbank and look to resume in January

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM December 22, 2020   
Cheddar Tennis Club donations to local foodbank

Cheddar Tennis Club with the donations sent to Cheddar Food Bank. - Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club

Cheddar Tennis Club committee members held a festive evening of fun tennis playing along with the accompaniment of Christmas music and followed by refreshments taken with respect to social distancing.

Recognising that it is a particularly difficult time for many, members contributed items to donate to Cheddar food bank.

Head coach Stephen Pearce will be resuming coaching in January including cardio tennis and rusty rackets sessions which are open to members and non-members alike.

The club will also be introducing the LTA Pay and Play scheme which aims to attract non-members to the club and introduce more people to tennis.

More details can be found on the club website www.cheddartennisclub.co.uk or from Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301 or email stephenfpearce@gmail.com.

