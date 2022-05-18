Cheddar Tennis Club welcome all for annual open day

Cheddar Tennis Club is holding its annual open day at its Sharpham Road courts on Sunday (May 22).

Adults and children who would like to try out the facilities are welcome, with the courts open from 10am until 4pm and racquets and balls provided.

There will be a dedicated court set aside for those less physically able to experience wheelchair, walking and chair tennis.

A ball machine will also be in operation on one of the courts and refreshments will be on offer during the day.

Head coach Stephen Pearce will be available to demonstrate cardio tennis and coaching for all ages.

If you are looking to improve fitness, return to tennis or try it for the first time, the club will be pleased to see you.

Various membership categories are available for children, adults and families, with discounts on offer for those signing up on the day.