Cheddar Tennis Club get ready to open their doors again on March 29

Published: 5:00 PM March 24, 2021

The courts have been swept, the hedges trimmed, and the bunting is flying ready to welcome players back to Cheddar Tennis Club’s Sharpham Road premises on March 29.

Cheddar prides itself in being fully compliant with the Government and Lawn Tennis Association's Covid-secure guidelines, prioritising safety and enjoyment for all.

No play has been possible this year because of Covid-19 restrictions and as compensation a 25 per cent reduction in fees is being offered to all members.

There are excellent facilities with a modern clubhouse and four all-weather carpeted floodlit courts enabling play all year round.

The friendly club is keen to attract new members, welcoming players of all abilities, including beginners, rusty returners, and experienced campaigners.

A wealth of opportunities is available to suit a variety of tastes including social tennis, ladies, men’s, and mixed teams playing in the North Somerset League, cardio sessions plus individual and group coaching offered by the experienced Level four LTA qualified coach Stephen Pearce.

Several fundraising events are held each year such as quiz nights, a summer barbecue and live music events, giving members the opportunity to socialise away from the courts.

Cheddar has a strong youth section organised by Pearce with courses for all ages and abilities on offer throughout each week.

Junior tennis camps are being held throughout the school Easter holidays as well as the LTA Youth Start courses for children aged between five and 11.

For just £30 plus £5 postage each child receives six lessons, a racquet, balls, and a T-shirt.

There is also a strong ethos to promote diversity within the club making it an inclusive venue welcoming those who face mental and physical challenges in life.

Casual tennis for those not wishing to commit to joining the club is being offered through the LTA pay and play scheme.

The courts are available for a modest fee of £5 per hour and can be booked through the club’s website.

For more information visit www.cheddartennisclub.co.uk, Facebook, or contact Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301 or email stephenfpearce@gmail.com.