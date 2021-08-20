News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Cheddar Tennis Club's Overs edge Unders in annual competition

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM August 20, 2021   
All smiles for Cheddar Tennis Club's victorious Overs team.

All smiles for Cheddar Tennis Club's victorious Overs team as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club

Stalwart members of Cheddar Tennis Club braved the wind and squally showers to compete in the annual Unders versus Overs competition.

Prior to the start of play the official presentation of the 2021 LTA Regional Volunteer of the Year award took place.

Sarah Strawbridge, club chairman and welfare officer, was announced as the regional winner in April but Covid restrictions delayed any possibility of an earlier ceremony.

Presenting the award, Sharon Heeley, Head of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) South and South West region, commended Strawbridge for her huge contribution to the club during a particularly difficult year.

Heele presents the Regional Volunteer of the Year to Strawbridge.

Head of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Sharon Heele presents the Regional Volunteer of the Year to Cheddar Tennis Club's Sarah Strawbridge. - Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club'

Her leadership, enthusiasm, and determination to improve club facilities and make it a safe and welcoming place for everyone contributed to making her the worthy winner.

You may also want to watch:

At the conclusion of the presentation the showers briefly relented, and the competition began, with 50 being loosely interpreted as the cut-off age between the Unders and Overs teams.

Five rounds of 20-minute doubles matches were played and throughout the afternoon the scores remained level until the final round concluded with the Overs team inching ahead by one game to clinch the title.

Most Read

  1. 1 Businesses close as 'more than 1000' travellers arrive in Cheddar
  2. 2 Petition to stop 'tower block' being built on Weston seafront
  3. 3 Large barn fire involving hundreds of hay bales 'most likely accidental’ 
  1. 4 Weston man charged with indecent exposure
  2. 5 Businesses band together as festival leaves Cheddar
  3. 6 Michael Eavis attends historic fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier
  4. 7 Fire breaks out at Weston flat
  5. 8 Health and care leaders call on public support to manage pressures as patient numbers surge
  6. 9 Weston mum to take part in charity bout in memory of son
  7. 10 Major recruitment drive launched in North Somerset

After the presentation of the Gordon Hill Memorial Trophy to the winning team the fun and competitive afternoon was then concluded with players enjoying a strawberry cream tea.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle Community School Academy

PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The area's first electric vehicle rapid charging hub has opened in Portishead.

Flagship electric vehicle charging hub opens

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Mendip Challenge 2021

North Somerset Council

'Stunning' film released to promote Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Coronavirus

North Somerset ward with no coronavirus deaths

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon