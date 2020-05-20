Resumption of play at Cheddar Tennis Club

Rowan Morgan enjoying a session with club coach Stephen Pearce at Cheddar Tennis Club. Archant

A nine-year-old and his coach were some of the first players back on court at Cheddar Tennis Club due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rowan Morgan enjoyed a session with club coach Stephen Pearce as the club reopened two of its four courts to members on Saturday after several weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was encouraging to see the courts busy over the weekend as players took advantage of the fine weather and the opportunity to return to some much-anticipated play.

Players are being asked to follow LTA guidance on safe conduct with social distancing measures and strict hygiene regulations in place and with court access currently limited to members only through an online booking system.

As always, the club is open to new members including rusty returners and anyone wishing to play tennis for the first time.

More information can be found on their club website at http://cheddartennisclub.co.uk/ or by calling club coach Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301 or contacting him via email at stephenfpearce@gmail.com.