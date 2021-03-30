Cheddar Tennis Club return to action after easing of third nationwide lockdown

Published: 1:00 PM March 30, 2021

The courts were buzzing on Monday night as the men kicked off the resumption of play at Cheddar Tennis Club.

The government had announced that grassroots sport, along with basketball courts and swimming pools, was allowed to return from March 29.

Although the rule of six people being allowed to meet from two different households doesn't include organised outdoor sports, government guidance says it “should be compliant with guidance issued by national governing bodies”.

A beautiful Spring evening was the perfect beginning for the much-anticipated end of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

There is lots on offer at the club with social and team play, cardio tennis, coaching for all and some fun Easter holiday courses for schoolchildren.

This year the club is introducing Pay and Play for non-members, to book a court on the club’s website for £5 an hour and enjoy the wonderful facilities on offer.

More details can be found on the website www.cheddartennisclub.co.uk, the club’s Facebook page or from coach Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301 or email stephenfpearce@gmail.com.