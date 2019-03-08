Tennis: Cheddar members serve up annual match

Cheddar Tenis Club hosted their 62nd Older vs Younger match in memory of Gordon Hill. © Dae Sasitorn

Cheddar Tennis Club hosted their annual Unders v Overs match in memory of club member Gordon Hill, who sadly lost his life as a Prisoner of War in Burma in 1943.

The game was held on a dry Saturday afternoon when the two teams under and over this year's cut-off age of 56 competed for the Gordon Hill memorial trophy,

This year marked the 62nd of the competition and it was the Unders who were crowned the champions to receive the Gordon Hill trophy, which was presented to the club by his family in 1957.

Last month also saw the club host a Macmillan Cancer Support Tennis afternoon on Saturday September 29.

The day saw fun tennis being played, despite the windy conditions, followed by afternoon tea.

Retail outlets Sainsburys of Cheddar and Morrisons of Wells kindly donated the cakes and a grand total of £60 was raised for the charity.